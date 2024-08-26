Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Cloudy Skies and Moderate to Heavy Rainfall with Gusty Winds

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs. Residents should brace for occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph. Tide timings are as follows: High Tide at 16:22 hrs with a height of 3.58 meters, and a second high tide on 27.08.2024 at 05:54 hrs with a height of 3.54 meters. Low Tide is expected at 22:41 hrs with a height of 1.18 meters, and a second low tide on 27.08.2024 at 12:09 hrs with a height of 2.46 meters.

The India Meteorological Department's Santacruz observatory recorded 83 mm of rain by 8:30 am on Sunday, while the Colaba coastal observatory measured 46 mm. On Sunday, Mumbai was under an orange alert, signaling heavy rainfall. Concurrently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) automated weather systems (AWS) reported an average of 73 mm of rain in the eastern suburbs, 69 mm in the western suburbs, and 51 mm in the island city.

Also Read| Rain Forecast: IMD Warns of Heavy Rainfall in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat Over Next 2 to 3 Days.

On Monday, the IMD reported that a depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining east Rajasthan has intensified into a deep depression. The IMD has issued a warning for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in these states, as well as in Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra, over the next two to three days.

