Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms with Heavy Rainfall Across City and Suburbs

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating a likelihood of overcast skies with the potential for thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and its suburban areas. Temperatures are expected to range between a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 24°C.

Over the next 48 hours, similar weather conditions are anticipated, with cloudy skies persisting and the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rain continuing. Temperatures are forecasted to remain steady, with expected maximum and minimum temperatures of around 32°C and 25°C respectively.

In addition to the Mumbai forecast, it has predicted thundershowers in isolated areas, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds ranging between 50-60 kmph, and heavy to very heavy rainfall across the districts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

