Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert; CM Shinde Swings Into Action Mode With Authorities

Today, weather forecasts have indicated heavy rainfall in several districts across Mumbai and parts of Konkan. Alongside this, authorities including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district administration, police, municipalities, and local self-government bodies have been instructed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to remain vigilant and extend maximum assistance to citizens.

All administrations are directed to stay alert, inform citizens promptly about weather updates, manage emergencies through crisis management cells, and ensure timely planning and coordination. Potential disaster-prone areas should be surveyed, and citizens must be kept informed and vigilant. Both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) should be on high alert. Measures to regulate water discharge from dams and reservoirs and prevent undue construction in flood-prone areas must be implemented.

Transport should be halted in severely affected areas and diverted to alternative routes when conditions worsen due to coordination with weather departments. Various alerts (signals) will be issued from their side to keep citizens promptly informed. Essential supplies such as food grains, medicines, and support materials should be made available. Arrangements for temporary shelters and relocation of animals should be prepared once the situation stabilizes.

Chief Minister Shri. Shinde has provided detailed instructions to the administration to ensure that citizens are not faced with any form of adversity and remain vigilant.