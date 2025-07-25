Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert as Heavy Rains Lash City, Andheri Subway Shut, Local Trains Face Minor Delays

Mumbai and its neighboring districts were battered by heavy rainfall on Thursday, with forecasts predicting continued showers on Friday. Localities such as CSMT, Kurla, Byculla, and Mulund experienced persistent overnight rains, accompanied by moderate morning showers. The continuous downpour led to the temporary shutdown of the Andheri subway for vehicular movement due to waterlogging. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as rainfall is expected to persist through the day, potentially affecting daily routines and commutes across the city. Residents have been urged to remain indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary.

IMDRaisesAlertLevelsAcrosstheRegion

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane, highlighting the potential for heavy rain. Palghar district is currently under a yellow alert as monsoon activity intensifies along the Konkan coast. These alerts are a part of the department’s regular monsoon monitoring, warning citizens of possible flooding or waterlogging. The IMD stated that the weather system is favorable for moderate to heavy showers across these districts. In response, local authorities are ramping up their preparedness for any emergencies, including traffic diversions and drainage operations.

Nowcast Warning

According to the IMD's nowcast warning released at 7:20 AM, moderate rainfall is likely to affect parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in the next few hours. The advisory encourages citizens to plan their travel carefully and remain alert for sudden weather changes. The department emphasized the importance of staying updated with official announcements. These nowcast updates provide real-time predictions, helping both civic bodies and citizens take necessary precautions to reduce the impact of adverse weather conditions on daily activities and public services.

Mumbai started the day under thick cloud cover, with steady rain expected to continue throughout Friday. There is a high chance of extremely heavy showers in isolated parts of the city, particularly in flood-prone areas. The day’s temperatures are forecasted to range between a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 23°C. Coastal winds are expected to blow at speeds between 20 to 30 kmph, possibly increasing with rain intensity. A high tide of around 4.5 meters is anticipated in the afternoon, which may worsen waterlogging if rain persists during the same period.

Rains' Impact on Public Transport and Road Traffic

Despite the heavy rainfall, Mumbai’s local train services remained operational with only slight delays across the suburban network, according to updates from the m-Indicator commuter app. However, officials warned that services could face interruptions if water levels on the tracks rise. The Andheri subway has been closed to traffic due to water accumulation measuring approximately 1 to 1.5 feet. The Mumbai Traffic Police informed commuters via X (formerly Twitter) that vehicles are being rerouted through Gokhale and Thackeray bridges. Low-lying areas like Dadar, Sion, and Kurla may also face traffic issues, prompting authorities to advise carrying rain gear and checking live updates before traveling.