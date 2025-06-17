Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for City, Warns of Heavy Rainfall Till 1 PM Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, June 17, issued an orange alert for Mumbai city and suburbs, expecting heavy rainfall until 1 p.m. today. The rain in the economic capital has been on hold since morning, but cloudy skies are hovering over the city, causing Mumbaikars to carry raincoats and umbrellas.

On Monday, continued rainfall disrupted normal life as waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas across the city. Heavy downpour led to three individuals being injured in incidents of collapse and tree fall. Meanwhile, Mumbai has received significant rainfall over the past 24 hours. From 8:00 am on June 16 to 8:00 am on June 17, the city recorded 63 mm of rain. The eastern suburbs received 84 mm, while the western suburbs saw the highest precipitation at 92 mm.

The Santacruz observatory of IMD reported 69.6 mm rainfall on Monday, while Colaba weather centre recorded 42.2 mm rains from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. Meanwhile the Nariyalwadi area in the western suburbs received the highest rainfall at 93 mm in 10- hour period ending at 6 pm, followed by BKC (92 mm) and Khar East (86 mm).

IMD predicted a high temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, while the low will be 27 degrees Celsius. Today’s high tide is forecast at 4:13 pm, with sea levels reaching 4.13 meters. Another high tide is predicted for the early hours of tomorrow, at 4:35 am, when the water will rise to 3.37 meters.

Low tide will occur at 10:33 pm tonight, with the sea receding to 1.77 meters. Tomorrow morning, at 10:09 am, the tide will drop slightly further to 1.61 meters. The Raigad district of Maharashtra is under red alert.