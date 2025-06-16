Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains to Continue in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Other Districts Till June 20

The Regional Meteorological Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) five-day long forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in regions like Raigad, Ratnagiri, the Ghats of Pune, Sindhudurg, the Ghats of Kolhapur, the Ghats of Satara, Akola, Amaravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, and Yavatmal for the next five days from June 16, 2025, to June 20, 2025.

"Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, gusty winds reaching the speed of 40-50 kmph, light to moderate rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada," said IMD in a post on X.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging Reported in Several Areas Amid Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Orange Alert for Today.

The weather department said isolated extreme heavy rainfall is likely in Raigad and the Ghats of Pune and Satara. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 km are expected in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, and several eastern districts like Akola, Amaravati, Bhandara, and Nagpur.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur in the districts of south Konkan-Goa. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of North Konkan. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra," IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely to occur in the districts of south Konkan -Goa.



Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of North Konkan. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 16, 2025

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains since Monday morning, and waterlogged roads in many places have made travel difficult. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a tidal warning on Monday and requested people to stay away from the sea.

IMD has predicted more rain in the next few hours, which could make the situation worse. People have been advised to remain alert and stay in a safe place. The Met department is constantly monitoring the situation and issuing updates from time to time. The IMD has appealed to the public to contact the Meteorological Department and BMC's social media channels and helpline 1916 for "latest information."