Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thane and Palghar Areas, Heavy Rain Predicted In The Next 3 To 4 Hours

In the wake of the intense rainfall in Thane and Palghar on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thane, Raigad, and Palghar for Thursday (July 25). Mumbai is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain (yellow alert) on Thursday and continuing through Wednesday evening. A red alert (indicating extremely heavy rain) has been declared for central Maharashtra until July 25.

Wednesday saw heavy to very heavy rain on the outskirts of Mumbai such as Thane, Kalyan and Palghar. Several parts of Kalyan, Thane and Mulund were flooded. Similar to Thursday’s forecast, the IMD had issued orange alert for Thane, yellow for Mumbai, with the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) asking people to avoid stepping out if unnecessary.

The average rainfall recorded in Mumbai from 8 a.m. on July 23 till 8 a.m. July 24 was 26.28 mm, while the eastern suburbs received 44.54 mm of rain, and western suburb recorded 41.39 mm of rain. Yesterday the Central Railway local trains were delayed by 15 minutes due to an overhead wire-related issue between Matunga and Sion Stations. The services were later resumed. The suburban trains on the Western Railway were operating up to 15 minutes beyond the scheduled time.