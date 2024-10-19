Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Rain and Thunderstorms Expected This Weekend

After three days of extreme heat, Friday afternoon brought some relief to Mumbaikars, with temperatures over 34 degrees but rain providing a reprieve. A 'yellow alert' has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and South Konkan for Saturday and Sunday. Additional rainfall is expected in Mumbai, the Konkan region, and the Goa coast throughout October.

Goa has already received 110 percent more rain in 18 days this month, while Maharashtra overall has recorded four percent less than the expected average. Mumbai city has seen heavy excess rainfall, whereas the suburbs received below-average amounts. Thane district has also experienced additional rain, and Palghar reported intense excess rainfall. Raigad and Ratnagiri have surpassed average rainfall levels, with Sindhudurg experiencing heavy excess.

In Madhya Maharashtra, Dhule, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, Nandurbar, and Pune have recorded rainfall, along with Dharashiv in Marathwada and Buldana in Vidarbha. Cloudy conditions have developed from South Andhra Pradesh to Karnataka, Rayalaseema, and a cyclonic wind system has formed in the East-Central Arabian Sea, leading to renewed rainfall in the Konkan. Dahanu recorded 49 mm of rain on Friday, and Mumbai saw thunderstorms by late evening.

Thunderstorms are predicted for Mumbai on both Saturday and Sunday, with similar chances in Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg during the weekend. In Madhya Maharashtra, thundershowers are expected in Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur. Parts of Marathwada—Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Beed, Hingoli, Nandde, Latur, and Dharashiv—and Vidarbha, including Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldana, and Washim, may also experience thundershowers on Saturday.