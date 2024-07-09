Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall; High Tides Expected
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 9, 2024 08:34 AM2024-07-09T08:34:09+5:302024-07-09T08:35:31+5:30
Mumbai is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy spells of rain in both ...
Mumbai is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy spells of rain in both the city and suburbs on Tuesday, July 9. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places throughout the day on Tuesday.
Tide Timings:
High Tide:
2:33 PM: 4.31 meters
2:19 AM (10.07.2024): 3.67 meters
Low Tide:
8:36 PM: 1.63 meters
7:55 AM (10.07.2024): 1.21 meters.
Follow | Mumbai Rains Live News Updates: Catch the Latest Update on Local Trains, Road Traffic and Weather Forecast.
Average Rainfall (from 8:00 AM on 08.07.2024 to 8:00 AM on 09.07.2024):
City: 141.97 mm
Eastern Suburbs (ES): 116.61 mm
Western Suburbs (WS): 142.58 mm