Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall; High Tides Expected

Mumbai is expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy spells of rain in both the city and suburbs on Tuesday, July 9. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places throughout the day on Tuesday.

Tide Timings:

High Tide:

2:33 PM: 4.31 meters

2:19 AM (10.07.2024): 3.67 meters

Low Tide:

8:36 PM: 1.63 meters

7:55 AM (10.07.2024): 1.21 meters.

Average Rainfall (from 8:00 AM on 08.07.2024 to 8:00 AM on 09.07.2024):

City: 141.97 mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 116.61 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 142.58 mm