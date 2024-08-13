Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Partly Cloudy Skies with Light to Moderate Rain

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted partly cloudy skies for Mumbai city and its suburbs today, with intermittent light to moderate rain expected. Temperatures are anticipated to range from a low of 27°C to a high of 31°C, with an average around 30°C. Winds will be blowing at about 3.7 km/h from the south-southeast.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to experience a slight drop, with a minimum of 26°C predicted for Wednesday along with light rain. This trend is anticipated to continue throughout the week, with minimum temperatures stabilizing at 26°C. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to rise slightly, ranging between 30°C and 32°C during the week.

The city is forecasted to experience light to moderate rain showers and cloudy conditions throughout the week, with rainfall expected to gradually diminish as the days go by.

