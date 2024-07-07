Mumbai Weather Update: Intense Rainfall Expected Across the City On Sunday

Mumbai city is experiencing the rainy and sunny days from the last few days. From last few hours the continues rainfall has brace the city and this is expected to continue throughout the day.

The downpour is expected to be intense in Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai region. Met predicted that their will be on-off rain showers for Mumbai City & Suburbs for the next few hours till late night. They have suggested carry umbrellas before heading out of the house. The city temperature will delve between 30 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.