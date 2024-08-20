Mumbai Weather Update: Light to Moderate Rain Expected Throughout the Day, Heavy Rain Possible in Some Areas

After a significant break, Mumbaikars experienced light to moderate rain showers this morning. IMD has issued a rain alert for the Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Nandurbar areas. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, light to moderate rain is expected in Mumbai throughout the day today. However, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some areas. At present, the wind speed in Mumbai is very low, so the rain bands will not move quickly. Therefore, a warning has been given that if the rain starts, it may continue for a long time.

Temperature and Humidity

Today, the minimum temperature in Mumbai is recorded at 26.99 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 28.87 degrees Celsius. Mumbai has a humidity of 77%, which can make the atmosphere more humid and uncomfortable. Although it can feel sleet due to rain, it is important to consider the weather forecast while planning the work.

Live update - Wind speeds are very low all over Mumbai. Rain bands won't move fast, expect a heavy downpour for a prolonged period of time if rain starts in your area. #MumbaiRainshttps://t.co/Qp6PImFZZYpic.twitter.com/8IXz0EEwHl — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) August 20, 2024

Cloudy weather in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra too-

Along with Mumbai, Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra also have cloudy weather. Heavy rain with lightning is likely in this area. Pune, Nashik along with Marathwada and Vidarbha have received heavy rainfall yesterday. Especially in Nashik, the rain that occurred in just half an hour had flooded the city