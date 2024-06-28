Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Expected Today

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on 28th June. Currently, the weather is overcast across the city and its suburbs. Occasional to intermittent spells of rain are expected throughout the day, accompanied by temperatures ranging between approximately 32°C and 25°C.

Looking ahead, IMD forecasts an escalation in rainfall intensity over the next 3 to 4 days. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and prepared for potential waterlogging and traffic disruptions in vulnerable areas. Stay tuned for further updates from IMD regarding the evolving weather conditions in Mumbai.

In the 12 hours till 10pm on Thursday, many parts of the city had received rainfall between 40mm to 70mm. Dahisar, Borivali, Andheri West, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Marol, Kurla, Ravali, Matunga, Prabhadevi, Colaba, Nariman Point, Chembur, Ghatkopar, received the most rain.

In the day, between 8am to 8pm, the city saw 25.52mm of rain, the eastern suburbs 31.4mm, and western suburbs 25.75mm. In the 24 hours prior from 8:30am on Wednesday till Thursday, Colaba recorded 47mm of rainfall, and Santacruz 14mm.