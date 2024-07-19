Mumbai Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued In Thane and Palghar Areas, Heavy Rainfall To Hit City During Weekend

Maharashtra is currently grappling with widespread heavy rainfall, significantly affecting Mumbai and several other regions. The downpour has already caused disruptions in transportation and daily life. The state's meteorological department has issued comprehensive alerts reflecting varying intensities of rainfall.

Additionally, orange alerts have been issued for Thane, Palghar, Pune, and Sindhudurg, as well as for Amravati, Wardha, and Nagpur in Vidarbha. These alerts signify potentially dangerous weather situations that could lead to significant impacts.

Moreover, yellow alerts have been announced for select districts in Marathwada, Kolhapur, and Ahmednagar, highlighting areas where caution is advised due to expected moderate to heavy rainfall. Red alerts have been declared for six districts: Ratnagiri in Konkan and Satara in Western Maharashtra, indicating extremely heavy rainfall. In Vidarbha, the districts of Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli are also under red alert due to the severity of the weather conditions.