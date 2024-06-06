Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies and Sporadic Showers Expected Over Next 24 Hours

As Mumbai gears up for the next 24 hours, residents can anticipate a blend of partly cloudy skies with intermittent spells of light rain or thundershowers across the city and its suburbs. The weather forecast indicates a dynamic pattern, offering relief from the scorching heat. According to meteorological experts, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36°C, while the minimum temperature may dip to approximately 29°C, providing a semblance of respite from the sweltering conditions.

Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain / thundershower in city and suburbs.

Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 36°C and 29°C. pic.twitter.com/1aJDxTH0mu — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) June 6, 2024

However, residents are advised to remain cautious and prepared for sudden changes in weather dynamics typical of the monsoon season. The city experienced cloudy skies and gentle breezes on Thursday morning, as forecasted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted rains and thunderstorms later in the day, indicating the imminent arrival of the monsoon season. The IMD's seven-day forecast suggests a slight decrease in minimum temperatures over the week, accompanied by continued rainfall.

The minimum temperature for Friday is predicted to be around 28 degrees Celsius, dropping to 27 degrees Celsius on both Saturday and Sunday. With the IMD predicting pleasant weather, Mumbai's air quality has remained in the satisfactory range. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 63 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 fall under the satisfactory category. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, which requires some caution.