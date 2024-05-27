Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Possibility of Light Rainfall in the City, Today

After facing a severe heatwave, Mumbaikars are eagerly anticipating the onset of rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted pre-monsoon showers in various districts, including Maharashtra's capital Mumbai, over the past few days. As per the latest update from the Regional Weather Centre, there is a chance of light rain in Mumbai city and surrounding areas within the next 24 hours, with partly cloudy skies expected. The maximum and minimum temperatures are projected to reach 34 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Meteorological Department predicts the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall in isolated spots in Marathwada districts, paired with strong thunderstorms and Sosatyacha winds blowing at speeds of 40-50 km per hour. Similarly, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in isolated areas of South Konkan, South Central Maharashtra, and Vidarbha. Thunderstorms and Sosatyacha winds at speeds of 30-40 km per hour could accompany these showers.

मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरांसाठी पुढील २४ तासांचा स्थानिक अंदाज.

शहर आणि उपनगरात हलक्या पावसाची शक्यता असून आकाश अंशतः ढगाळ राहील.

कमाल आणि किमान तापमान अनुक्रमे ३४ अंश सेल्सिअस आणि २९ अंश सेल्सिअस राहील. pic.twitter.com/M4vIbUfUgl — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) May 26, 2024

As rain fell on a day, Akola recorded a scorching peak temperature of 45.6° Celsius. In contrast, Dharashiv experienced the lowest minimum temperature at 22.0° Celsius. Moreover, regions including Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Nanded are expected to face a heatwave in the next 48 hours, possibly relieved by evening showers. Among these areas, Akola and Chandrapura are forecasted to have the highest temperatures, as per the weather department's predictions.