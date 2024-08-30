Mumbai Weather Update: Rain Showers, Gusty Winds Expected; Check Tide Timings For Today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 30, 2024 10:24 AM2024-08-30T10:24:39+5:302024-08-30T10:25:19+5:30
The weather across the city and suburbs promises a blend of partly cloudy skies and occasional light to moderate rain showers. At 0800 hrs, the forecast indicates a chance of rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. Residents should be prepared for these variable conditions as the day progresses.
Tide Timings and Levels
For maritime and coastal interests, the tide timings are as follows:
High Tide
1006 hrs: 3.81 meters
2202 hrs: 3.22 meters
Low Tide
1621 hrs: 1.94 meters
Next day, August 31, 2024: 0400 hrs: 1.16 meters
These tide levels are crucial for activities such as boating, fishing, and coastal management. Ensure to plan accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.
Mithi River Water Level
The Mithi River currently stands at 0.88 meters. This level is essential for monitoring flood risks and managing water resources in the region. Ongoing vigilance is recommended, especially in areas prone to flooding.
Rainfall Report
From 0800 hrs on August 29, 2024, to 0800 hrs on August 30, 2024, the recorded rainfall is as follows:
City: 1.08 mm
Eastern Suburbs (ES): 3.01 mm
Western Suburbs (WS): 0.34 mm
