Mumbai Weather Update: Rain Showers, Gusty Winds Expected; Check Tide Timings For Today

The weather across the city and suburbs promises a blend of partly cloudy skies and occasional light to moderate rain showers. At 0800 hrs, the forecast indicates a chance of rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph. Residents should be prepared for these variable conditions as the day progresses.

Tide Timings and Levels

For maritime and coastal interests, the tide timings are as follows:

High Tide

1006 hrs: 3.81 meters

2202 hrs: 3.22 meters

Low Tide

1621 hrs: 1.94 meters

Next day, August 31, 2024: 0400 hrs: 1.16 meters

These tide levels are crucial for activities such as boating, fishing, and coastal management. Ensure to plan accordingly to avoid any inconveniences.

Mithi River Water Level

The Mithi River currently stands at 0.88 meters. This level is essential for monitoring flood risks and managing water resources in the region. Ongoing vigilance is recommended, especially in areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall Report

From 0800 hrs on August 29, 2024, to 0800 hrs on August 30, 2024, the recorded rainfall is as follows:

City: 1.08 mm

Eastern Suburbs (ES): 3.01 mm

Western Suburbs (WS): 0.34 mm

The varied rainfall across different areas highlights localized weather patterns that could influence daily activities. While the city has experienced modest rainfall, the eastern suburbs have seen a higher amount, potentially affecting local conditions.