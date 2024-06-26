Mumbai Weather Update: Rains and Thunderstorms To Hit City Today Evening, IMD Issues Alert

Mumbai, often known for its monsoon season, is expected to experience moderate thunderstorms this evening. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert, forecasting thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speeds reaching between 41 to 61 kmph in gusts. Residents are advised to brace for heavy rains and strong winds, which could potentially disrupt daily activities and transportation.

Weather Details:

Type of Weather: Moderate Thunderstorms

Wind Speed: 41 - 61 kmph in gusts

Alert Duration: From 16:00 Hrs to 19:00 Hrs on June 26, 2024

The thunderstorms are anticipated to bring significant rainfall to the region, which could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and possible disruptions to traffic and local train services. Earlier, in the day, heavy rains lashed Mumbai and the adjoining Thane region on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘yellow’ alert predicting heavy to moderate rainfall. According to the weather department, the rainfall is expected to increase as the southwest monsoon advances further. The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rainfall in the city on June 27, and moderate rainfall on June 28, 29, and 30.

Meanwhile, a high waves warning has been issued in the Mumbai-Thane region, and the weather department has urged those working or carrying out recreational activities near the shore to remain careful. Fishermen have also been advised not to venture off the coast until June 29.The monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. Visuals also showed vehicles snarling on the waterlogged roads. However, the city administration is trying to adopt measures to prevent it ahead of heavy rainfall.