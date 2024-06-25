Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rain and Cloudy Skies with Temperatures Around 32°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the city and its suburbs can expect generally cloudy skies with moderate rain and thundershowers. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 32°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to be around 26°C.

Over the next 48 hours, the city and its suburbs are anticipated to experience generally cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach around 32°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to be around 25°C.

Mumbai is currently grappling with a rainfall deficit ranging from 40 to 50 percent of its average for June, according to weather experts. They predict that the intensity of showers will increase notably after June 26.

Since its early arrival on June 9, the city has seen subdued rainfall over the past few weeks. Data from the IMD's Santacruz station shows 6.7 mm of rain, while the Colaba coastal observatory recorded 5.6 mm between Sunday and Monday.

