Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory In View of Angarki Sankashti Chathurthi at Siddhivinayak Temple; Check Details

Mumbai Traffic Police have announced road restrictions for Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi when a large congregation of devotees is expected at the Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi. The movement of vehicular traffic is likely to be affected in and around Prabhadevi, Dadar and Shivaji Park on June 25, 2024.

Movement of vehicles will be affected on SVS Road, SK Bole Road, Gokhale Road, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Sayani Road and Appasaheb Marathe Marg.

Traffic Curbs for Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi

In view of Angarki Sankashti Chathurthi on 25th June 2024, to manage traffic congestion due to the congregation of devotees at Shree Siddhi Vinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, following traffic arregments will be in place.

The following temporary traffic restrictions will be implemented on June 25 from 6:00 AM to midnight (12:00 AM). The duration may be extended if necessary to ensure devotee safety.

Road Closures:

No entry for all types of vehicles on S.K. Bole Road from Gokhale Road.

No entry for all types of vehicles on Datta Raul Road and N. M. Kale Road from Gokhale Road.

No entry for all types of vehicles on S. K. Bole Road from Agar Bazaar junction.

Entry onto S. K. Bole Road will only be permitted from Siddhi Vinayak Junction.

No entry for all types of vehicles on Shankar Ghanekar Road from Leningrad junction.