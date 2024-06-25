Mumbai Traffic Update: Slow Traffic on Dadar Kabutar Khana Due to Crowd of Devotees on Occasion of Angarki Chathurthi

Traffic movement is slow at Dadar Kabutar Khana due to a large crowd of devotees gathered for the occasion of Angarki Sankashti Chathurthi.

Traffic Movement Is Slow At Dadar Kabutar Khana Due to Crowd OF Devotees On the Occasion Angarki.@MTPHereToHelp

अंगारकी चतुर्थी असल्याने भाविकांच्या गर्दीमुळे दादर कबुतरखाना येथे वाहतूक संथ आहे.@MTPHereToHelp — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) June 25, 2024

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced road restrictions for Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi, anticipating a large congregation of devotees at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi. Vehicular movement is expected to be affected in and around Prabhadevi, Dadar, and Shivaji Park on June 25, 2024. The affected roads include SVS Road, SK Bole Road, Gokhale Road, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Sayani Road, and Appasaheb Marathe Marg.