Mumbai Weather Update: RMC Predicts Clear Skies With Maximum Temperature of 34°C

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has forecasted a further dip in the maximum temperature on Saturday, predicting it to be around 34 degrees Celsius, which is approximately 1 degree Celsius lower than the previous day. The sky is expected to be clear.

However, relative humidity is expected to rise on Saturday, reaching 78%, which may cause discomfort when stepping outside. Temperatures will fluctuate between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius.

In Navi Mumbai, the RMC predicts a slight rise in temperature, with the maximum expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius, approximately 2 degrees Celsius higher than the previous day. Over the next 48 hours, both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will experience similar conditions with clear skies.

The Indian Meteorological Department has not issued any warnings regarding thunderstorms or rainfall for the weekend.

