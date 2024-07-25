Mumbai Weather Update: RMC Predicts Continued Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall in City and It's Suburbs

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai has reported that the recent heavy rainfall is being caused by a combination of weather systems. Specifically, there is a shear zone at around 22° N latitude that tilts southward as it rises, and an offshore trough stretching from South Gujarat to North Kerala. This trough guides moisture-laden winds from the Arabian Sea towards the Indian coast.

Mumbai and the surrounding areas have experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. The forecast predicts that this trend will continue, with heavier to very heavy rainfall expected in the next 24 hours. Some areas may experience extremely heavy rainfall, with wind gusts reaching speeds of 60 to 70 km/h.

According to the RMC, the shear zone creates a dynamic environment that promotes storm development and rainfall. The offshore trough allows moisture-rich winds to move inland, leading to cloud formation and heavy rain. Additionally, the westerly winds bring moisture from the Arabian Sea, and when they interact with the shear zone and the trough, they enhance rainfall by lifting air and moisture.