Mumbai Weather Update: Scorching Week Ahead with Temperatures Set to Exceed 35°C

Meteorologists have issued a warning for a significant temperature increase in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) this week with maximum temperatures expected to exceed 35°C. Experts and weather enthusiasts are advising residents to stay hydrated and minimize outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a high of 33.4°C at its Colaba observatory, which is 3.3°C above normal, while Santacruz saw a maximum of 35.5°C, 4.6°C higher than usual. The high humidity levels—72% in Colaba and 80% in Santacruz—contributed to the discomfort.

Looking ahead, the IMD's seven-day forecast predicts suburban areas will experience maximum temperatures between 34°C and 35°C over the weekend, with a slight decrease to 32°C expected later in the week. In the city, temperatures around Colaba are expected to remain between 33°C and 34°C, eventually dropping to 31°C. Minimum night temperatures, currently between 18°C and 20°C, are expected to rise to 21°C-22°C starting January 21.