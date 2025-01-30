Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature in City Drops to 16 Degrees Celsius, More Cool Days Ahead

After sweating weather for the last few days where a temperature was hovering above normal, Mumbai witnessed a drop in both time and nighttime temperatures on Wednesday, January 29. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the financial capital reported a minimum temperature of 16.9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature during the day was 31.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees down in the last two days.

According to the weather experts, minimum temperatures are forecasted to drop further over the next week, with February 2nd and 3rd expected to be the coolest days, dipping as low as 17 degrees Celsius in some regions. Afternoons are expected to be cooler in the first few days of February in Mumbai.

The Santacruz observatory of IMD reported a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, while the Colaba weather observatory recorded 29 degrees Celsius — 1.2 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature. Experts suggest that the sudden dip in the minimum temperature is due to the cooler winds sweeping from North Indian regions like Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

According to the IMD forecast, daytime temperatures will remain around 31 degrees Celsius until February 1. From February 2, the temperature likely to rise to 33 degrees Celsius as south-westerly winds from the Arabian Sea return due to an incoming western disturbance.