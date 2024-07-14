Mumbai Weather Update: Thane and Palghar Areas Under Heavy Rain and Flood Threat Till July 17

As the monsoon intensifies over Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are on high alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall forecasted from July 15 to 17. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings predicting accumulations ranging from 400 to 450 mm over these three days, potentially leading to waterlogging and flooding in the northern and eastern parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Residents and authorities are urged to take precautionary measures and plan their week accordingly amidst the looming threat of severe weather conditions. With the monsoon system expected to bring relentless downpours, local administrations are gearing up with emergency response teams and flood management strategies to mitigate the impact on urban areas susceptible to inundation.

The imminent deluge poses significant challenges for commuters, businesses, and essential services, highlighting the critical need for proactive measures to ensure public safety and minimize disruption. Authorities have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the predicted heavy rainfall periods and to stay updated with official advisories and alerts. Residents are advised to secure loose objects, avoid low-lying areas, and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities.