Mumbai Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Sky, Light Rain Likely in City and Suburb, Check High Tide Low Tide Timings

Mumbai and its suburbs are currently experiencing light to medium rainfall. The weather will continue on Friday, with partly cloudy sky with possibility of occasional light spell of rain in city and suburbs. Today's weather report shows that the lowest temperature will be 27.65 °C and the highest will be 29.36 °C. The relative humidity is 74%, and the wind is blowing at a speed of 74 km/h.

Meanwhile on On Saturday, August 17, 2024, Mumbai is expected to have temperatures ranging from 27.74 °C to 29.18 °C, with humidity at 74%.

High Tide Low Tide Timings.

High Tide

0944 hrs : 3.65 mtr

2119 hrs : 3.08 mtr

...

Low Tide

1549 hrs : 2.37 mtr

Next 17. 08. 2024 : 0324 hrs : 1.03 mtr

The water level of the Mithi River remained stable at 0.7 meters as the city experienced minimal rainfall over the past 24 hours. According to the latest reports, the average rainfall recorded from 8:00 AM on August 15th to 8:00 AM on August 16th across different parts of the city was notably low. The City region received an average of 0.71 mm of rainfall, while the Eastern Suburbs (ES) recorded just 0.39 mm. The Western Suburbs (WS) experienced slightly higher rainfall at 1.46 mm.

The minimal rainfall has kept the Mithi River at a safe level, with no immediate threat of flooding. However, citizens are advised to stay updated on weather conditions as the monsoon season continues. Local authorities remain vigilant, monitoring both the river levels and weather forecasts to ensure public safety.