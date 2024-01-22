Mumbai Welcomes Season's First Alphonso Mangoes from Ratnagiri, Two Dozen for Rs 7,700

The first Alphonso mangoes of the season from Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra have arrived in the Mumbai market. The honor of sending the first mangoes from the district to the market has been bestowed on the Mayekar family of Harne village for several years. Mangoes are a popular fruit that are eagerly awaited by people around the world. The mango season in India typically begins in April, but this year, the first mangoes from Ratnagiri arrived in the Mumbai market in January. Sagar Mayekar, an orchard owner in Harne, sent three boxes of mangoes to the market. Each box contained two dozen mangoes. The first-grade box of two dozen mangoes sold for ₹7,700, or about ₹321 per mango. The total value of the three boxes was ₹23,112.

Typically, ripe mangoes are available in the market in April. However, the sale of mangoes in Dapoli has begun two months early this year. Mayekar performed a ritual worship before sending the mangoes to the market. Alphonso mangoes from Konkan are in high demand in India and abroad. A large quantity of Alphonso mangoes is exported from Konkan. A month ago, the first box of Devgad mangoes was sold in Pune. Two days ago, Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes were sold. The sale of Alphonso mangoes from Harne village in Dapoli district is a positive sign for the mango crop.

The mango season in India typically begins in January and peaks in April. The supply of mangoes is expected to increase significantly in February. After April, the supply of mangoes will increase significantly, making them more affordable for consumers. Mangoes are currently being shipped from Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts. Mangoes from South India and Gujarat will also be available in the market from March or April.