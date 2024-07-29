Mumbai: Western Railway Increases Frequency of Eight Special Local Trains; Extends Services Until November 29

Western Railway has announced an increase in the frequency of eight special trains, according to a press release by Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek. The Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur weekly special will operate until August 31, while the Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus weekly train will run until August 30. Additionally, the Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Terminus weekly special will be available until August 30, and the Bhavnagar Terminus-Bandra Terminus weekly train will run until August 29. The Surat-Berhampur weekly special will continue service until November 27, and the Berhampur-Surat weekly train will operate until November 29.

Western Railway has updated the schedule for several special trains. The Valsad-Bhiwani weekly special will run until August 29, and the Bhiwani-Valsad weekly special will operate until August 30. The Vadodara-Sealdah weekly special is set to run until September 26, while the Sealdah-Vadodara weekly special will continue until September 24.

Additionally, the Ahmedabad-Patna weekly train will be available until August 25, and the Patna-Ahmedabad train will run until August 27. The Sabarmati-Haridwar bi-weekly train will operate until November 29, and the Haridwar-Sabarmati train will continue service until November 30.

The Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra train-weekly train will run until November 30, with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Dr. Ambedkar Nagar train available until December 1.

