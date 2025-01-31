Mumbai: Western Railway Rolls Out Body Cameras for Ticket Checkers to Reduce Scuffles and Ensure Safety

Western Railway ticket checkers (TCs) will now be equipped with body cameras during their duties. This initiative aims to provide a clear record of any untoward incidents that occur during ticket checks, ensuring that footage can be used to take appropriate action against those involved.

Ticketless passengers often refuse to pay fines when caught by ticket checkers, leading to escalated scuffles. To address this issue, Western Railway has introduced several measures to ensure accountability. As part of these efforts, ticket checkers will be equipped with body cameras during their duties. Officials stated that the footage recorded under Section 140 of the Railways Act, 1989, will serve as crucial evidence in case of disputes with ticketless passengers, enabling appropriate action to be taken.

Passengers caught traveling without a ticket who refuse to pay the fine will be placed in a designated pre-custody area on the platform, where they will be informed about the rules. If the passenger continues to refuse payment, a memo will be issued and handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Currently, pre-custody areas are being set up at Borivali and Andheri stations, with plans to extend this arrangement to all stations in the future.

"Body cameras are being provided to bring transparency in ticket checking. They will help monitor and take action against those traveling without tickets," said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway.

A special drive launched on January 23 to test the body cameras resulted in over 7,000 passengers being fined a total of Rs 32.16 lakh for traveling without tickets. During the drive, 7,362 cases were registered, with ticket checkers from 1,100 Western Railway and 400 Mumbai Suburban teams involved in the action.