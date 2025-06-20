Mumbai: Western Railway Services Affected After OHE Wire Breakdown Near Palghar Railway Station (Watch Video)

Western railway services disrupted after overhead wire broke after Ajmer Express from Mumbai to Ajmer came at platform number 3 in Palghar. This incident took place at 6:30 pm because of which long-distance express trains going to Mumbai and Gujarat on both routes as well as suburban local services were stopped at different stations. Following this incident Western Railway services temporarily suspended, which will cause significant disruption for employees commuting between Palghar Dahanu taluka and Mumbai.

#WRUpdates



Western Railway trains are affected due to a technical snag in the OHE (Overhead Equipment) wire near Palghar since 18:55 hrs.



Tower wagons have been dispatched to the site, and restoration work is underway in the presence of senior railway staff.



Services are… — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 20, 2025

Due to the disruption of the Western Railway service, the repair work will be taken up after the Western Railway repair van arrives. Railway sources said that it will take about two to three hours for the repairs.

Following the incident, queues were seen at various railway stations as local and long-distance express trains were stopped.