Mumbai: Western Railway to Set Up Digital Lounges with Free WiFi and Charging Points

Western Railway has announced plans to establish digital lounges at major railway stations in Mumbai, offering airport-like facilities for passengers. Currently, passengers can wait in standard waiting rooms or opt for executive lounges at an additional cost, though these spaces are not conducive to office work. To enhance passenger convenience, Tarun Jain, the new Chief Commercial Manager of Western Railway, has proposed a pilot project to set up digital lounges.

Digital Lounges to Redefine Passenger Comfort

Western Railway plans to introduce digital lounges at select stations under a pilot project. Chief Commercial Manager Tarun Jain stated that the first stations for implementation will be identified soon. These lounges, inspired by airport standards, will offer modern amenities such as plug points, WiFi, cafes, chairs, tables, and charging-enabled sofas to meet passenger needs.

Facilities in the Digital Lounge; Passengers using the digital lounges can expect the following amenities:

Free Electricity: Power supply for various needs.

Workstations: Chairs and tables designed for comfortable working.

WiFi: High-speed internet connectivity.

Plug Points: Convenient charging facilities for electronic devices.

Cafes: Refreshment options within the lounge.

Digital Lounges Open to All Citizens

The proposed digital lounges will not be limited to passengers but will also be accessible to other citizens. Students seeking a conducive environment for their studies or work can benefit from these facilities. Additionally, shops will be set up at the lounge locations to enhance convenience.

Mumbai’s large population of working professionals and freelancers, who often rely on nearby hotels or cafés for workspaces, will now have a new option. Chief Commercial Manager Tarun Jain expressed confidence that these digital lounges will cater to their needs in the near future.

