Mumbai: Widow of Deceased Police Officer Cheated of Rs 50 Lakh on Pretext of Government Quarters; Case Registered in Charkop

A shocking case has come to light where a 58-year-old woman, the widow of a deceased police officer, was allegedly duped of Rs 50 lakh by a man who promised her a flat in a government quota at a discounted rate. Charkop Police have registered a case of cheating against the accused, a resident of Borivali.

According to officials, the complainant’s husband had retired from the police force in 2017 and passed away due to cancer in March 2024. During his treatment, the woman came in contact with a man identified as Kiran Mahadik, who gradually became acquainted with her family. Mahadik claimed to have connections with officials in the Mantralaya (State Secretariat).

After the officer’s death, Mahadik allegedly told the woman that he was well connected with politically influential individuals, including one Mandar Borkar, and could help her get a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) flat at 10% concession in Chikuwadi, Borivali (West). He claimed the flat’s market value was around Rs 70 lakh.

When the woman expressed her inability to pay the full amount, Mahadik persuaded her to pay at least Rs 20 lakh initially and promised that the remaining amount could be arranged through a loan. Trusting him, the woman arranged funds, including selling her jewellery, and handed over nearly Rs 50 lakh to Mahadik — most of it in cash withdrawn from ATMs.

However, despite repeated follow-ups, the promised flat was never delivered. Realising that she had been duped, the woman approached the Charkop Police Station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday. Based on her statement, the police have registered a case against Mahadik under sections of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Further investigation is underway.