Mumbai: Wildlife Smuggling Foiled at CSMI Airport, Two Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, has apprehended two individuals in connection with an alleged wildlife smuggling racket. The authorities have filed an application seeking 14-day judicial custody for the accused, identified as Mohamad Rehan Madni Ajmeri and Hamza Yusuf Mansuri.



On September 27, Ajmeri, who arrived from Bangkok aboard Vistara Flight UK124, was intercepted based on APIS profiling during a routine customs check. Initially, no suspicious items were found on his person during the search. However, upon inspecting his luggage, AIU officers discovered two live reptiles hidden inside a surgical mask box within his trolley bag.

During the interrogation, Ajmeri received a phone call, which aroused further suspicion among the customs officials. The call led the authorities to a co-passenger who was waiting outside the airport. The individual was identified as Hamza Yusuf Mansuri and was promptly apprehended by a customs team. A search of Mansuri revealed three additional reptiles, similarly concealed in a surgical mask box.

The AIU then contacted the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) for assistance in identifying the species. WCCB’s Regional Deputy Director confirmed that the seized reptiles were juvenile Caiman crocodiles (Caiman Crocodylus Crocodylus). The import of these species without proper permits is a violation of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) regulations and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Under the Customs Act of 1962, the two accused were placed under arrest and subsequently presented before Esplanade Court. The customs authorities have now requested 14-day judicial custody to continue their investigation into the wildlife smuggling operation.

The case has raised concerns over the increasing trend of wildlife smuggling through international airports, and authorities are tightening security measures to curb such illegal activities.