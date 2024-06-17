Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospital Receives Bomb Threat in Mira Road, Search Underway

Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai's Mira Road was reported to have received a bomb threat via email on Monday, as per news agency ANI. Following the threat, police cordoned off the premises to restrict public access.

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police have stated that the bomb squad and dog squad have arrived at the location for investigation.

VIDEO | Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai received bomb threat, following which the police have barricaded the area. Investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/hJIkCwrA5J — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2024

On June 12, multiple institutions in New Delhi, including the National Museum, Rail Museum, IHBAS (Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences), and VIMHANS (Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences), reported receiving bomb threat emails. Officials confirmed that subsequent searches revealed nothing suspicious, and the incidents were declared as hoaxes.