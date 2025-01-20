Mumbai: Woman and Son Arrested for Allegedly Abetting Live-In Partner's Suicide in Malad

Malvani police have arrested a widow, Usha Chandalya, in connection with the suicide of her live-in partner, Rahul Kamble, with whom she had been in a relationship for four years. Usha’s son, Jatin Chandalya, has also been named as a co-accused in the case. Police allege that mental, physical, and financial harassment by the duo led Rahul Kamble to take his own life.

Rahul Kamble, a sanitation worker employed with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had been living with Usha Chandalya at her residence on Marve Road, Malvani, Malad, since December 2020. Usha, who also worked at the BMC, had become acquainted with Rahul during their work. The two developed a friendship, which later turned into a romantic relationship.

Usha has three children — two sons who live in Andheri and a married daughter residing with her in-laws. Over the past two years, disputes reportedly arose between Rahul and Usha over trivial matters. Usha allegedly developed a drinking habit and subjected Rahul to frequent physical and mental abuse. She allegedly threatened him with a knife, coerced him into giving her money by threatening to file false rape charges, and enlisted her son, Jatin, to assault Rahul.

According to Rahul’s brother, Deepak Kamble, who works as a school attendant in Malad, Rahul had confided in him about the ongoing harassment. Deepak had advised Rahul to return home, but he chose to stay with Usha, leading to strained relations with his family.

On December 8, 2024, Rahul Kamble was found hanging at his residence. Malvani police recovered a suicide note from his pocket, in which he accused Usha and her son of relentless harassment. Rahul stated that Usha, a widow, had trapped him in a relationship to exploit him financially. He alleged that she had taken ₹4 lakh from him for the renovation of her Andheri home and often assaulted him with her son’s help.

The note also revealed that Usha and Jatin had physically assaulted Rahul shortly before his death, which pushed him further into depression. Following the complaint filed by Rahul’s brother, Deepak, police registered a case against Usha and Jatin under charges of abetment to suicide, physical assault, and intimidation.

After investigation, police arrested Usha Chandalya and produced her before the Borivali court. The case remains under investigation.