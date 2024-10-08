Mumbai: Woman Arrested with Fake Visa at Airport While Attempting to Fly to Kuwait

Mumbai's Sahar police have arrested a woman named Ratna Kumari Yella, who was caught at the Mumbai airport while attempting to board a flight with a fake visa on her passport. The woman was on her way to Kuwait when immigration officers at the airport became suspicious during a routine check. Upon further investigation, it was found that her passport had a counterfeit Kuwait visa sticker. Following this, airport security handed the woman over to Sahar police, who are now conducting a detailed inquiry. They are also on the lookout for two agents involved in creating the fake visa for the accused.

According to officials from Sahar Police Station, the incident took place on the evening of October 7, when Ratna Kumari Yella arrived at the airport for an immigration check. She was preparing to board a flight to Muscat, Oman. The immigration officers became suspicious when they found out that she intended to travel to Kuwait via Oman. A thorough examination of her passport revealed a cut on an inside page, where a fake Kuwait visa sticker had been used to cover the fraud.

Upon questioning, the woman revealed that she was heading to Kuwait for a job and had contacted agents from Andhra Pradesh. The agents, Mahesh and his accomplice Lovely, had pasted the fake Kuwait visa sticker and provided her with a tourist visa for Oman, with the plan to travel to Kuwait from Muscat.

Following this confession, the immigration authorities handed the woman over to the Sahar police. The police have registered a case against her under the Passport Act and sections 12 and 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Investigations are underway, and the search for the two agents involved is ongoing.