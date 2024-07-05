Mumbai: Woman Assaulted at Pub in Bandra; Bouncer and Young Man Arrested

A woman was assaulted by a bouncer and a young man at Esco Pub in Bandra, resulting in an injury to her eye. After receiving treatment at the hospital, she promptly went to the police station and filed an FIR. The police have registered a case against four individuals under sections 326 and 34 of the IPC.

According to the senior inspector of Bandra police station, following the FIR, two accused have been arrested, including a bouncer named Vijay. The incident occurred between 11:30 PM and 12:30 AM on the night of June 28-29. The young woman, visiting Mumbai from Canada, was at Esco Pub with her friends. While she was in the washroom, she witnessed a young man shouting at a cleaner. When she questioned his behavior, the man, aged between 20 to 25 years, repeatedly glared at her. She informed her friend about this incident.

Shortly afterward, a bouncer approached her, mentioning that the young man's ego was hurt because of her. The situation seemed to calm down temporarily. However, suddenly another bouncer named Vijay began conversing with her, and the young man she had confronted earlier attacked her eye from behind with an iron object, causing a severe injury. Another bouncer then threatened them to leave or face further consequences. Subsequently, they were forcefully ejected from the pub.

Two individuals, including Vijay, have been arrested, and the police investigation is ongoing.