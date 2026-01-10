Mumbai: Woman Assaulted, Minor Stabbed in Antop Hill as Pet Dog Barking Triggers Mob Violence

A disturbing incident highlighting growing intolerance in a city like Mumbai has come to light from the Antop Hill area, where a minor dispute triggered by a pet dog barking escalated into a case of mob violence within minutes. It is alleged that a group of residents from the same building collectively attacked a family with sticks, brutally assaulted a woman, and stabbed a minor, creating panic in the locality.

Antop Hill police have registered a case against six accused and initiated a detailed investigation. The accused have been identified as Nitin Dikka, Tushar, Savita, Aman, Kavita and Sharanjeet.

According to police, the complainant, Naresh Udaybhan Bidlan (47), is a sanitation worker with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). On January 8, at around 10.30 pm, he had returned after taking his pet dog for a walk along with his wife Vandana and nephew Aryan Kagdara (15). While waiting for the lift below the A Wing of Raj Heights Tower, they had an argument with relatives of neighbours. After the dog started barking, Naresh was allegedly subjected to objectionable remarks.

As efforts were being made to defuse the situation, accused Nitin Dikka allegedly arrived at the spot and launched an attack. He is accused of assaulting Naresh with a wooden stick and punching and kicking him, causing a serious head injury. Another woman, identified as Sanjana, allegedly struck Naresh on the head with a bamboo stick. Meanwhile, Aman and Tushar allegedly assaulted Aryan.

The situation turned more serious when an unidentified person from the crowd allegedly stabbed Aryan on his back and hand with a knife. During the scuffle, the complainant’s wife Vandana was also beaten by multiple persons, and her mangalsutra broke in the assault. It is further alleged that when bystanders tried to intervene, Nitin Dikka threatened them by wielding a bamboo stick, forcing them to step back in fear.

All the injured were rushed to Sion Hospital for treatment. After medical examination, Antop Hill police registered a case against the named accused and others under sections related to unlawful assembly, assault, criminal intimidation and a life-threatening attack on a minor. Police said CCTV footage is being examined and the role of all accused is under scrutiny. Further investigation is underway.