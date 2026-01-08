Mumbai : Woman Attempting Suicide Rescued From Sea at Marine Drive

Panic prevailed at Marine Drive, one of Mumbai’s busiest and most sensitive areas, on Thursday afternoon after a woman walked into the sea in an apparent suicide attempt. However, swift and courageous action by the Marine Drive police averted a tragedy and saved the woman’s life.

Senior Police Inspector Nilesh Bagul of Marine Drive Police Station said that around 2 pm, Mobile Unit 5 of Marine Drive police received a wireless message from the South Regional Division stating that a woman had entered the sea and immediate assistance was required. Acting promptly on the alert, a police team rushed to the spot.

Woman police constable Chavan, police constable Kadam, PSI Tadvi and platoon personnel reached the scene without delay. Despite strong waves and risky conditions, the police team displayed remarkable courage and safely pulled the woman out of the sea before bringing her to the police station.

During preliminary inquiry, the rescued woman identified herself as Saifi (40), a resident of the Columba Church area in Malad West. She sustained an injury to her leg while being rescued from the water and was, as a precautionary measure, shifted to GT Hospital under the supervision of woman police personnel, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police are probing the reasons behind the woman entering the sea. Initial indications suggest she may have been under mental stress, though all angles are being thoroughly investigated. Efforts are also underway to contact her family members.

Following the incident, local residents have praised the prompt and timely action of the Marine Drive police in saving a precious life.