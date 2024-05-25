Mumbai: Woman Dies After Being Hit by Doctor's Car at Sion Hospital Premises; Case Registered

An elderly woman was hit by a speeding car on Friday evening on the premises of Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, Mumbai. Police reported her death due to this accident. Sion Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation. According to a police officer, the car that caused the woman's death was being driven by Dr. Rajesh Dhere, who works at Sion Hospital.

The incident occurred when a doctor was driving a car at high speed within BMC's Lokmanya Tilak Hospital premises on Friday night, resulting in the collision with 60-year-old Rubida Sheikh. Ms. Sheikh, a resident of Mumbra, had a hand injury and was undergoing treatment for diabetes at Sion Hospital. Despite being discharged on May 16, her hand wound was not healing properly, leading her to visit the hospital for dressing on Friday.

Her son, Shahnawaz Sheikh, revealed that his mother had been staying at a relative's house in Bandra during her treatment at Sion Hospital because he couldn't commute daily from Mumbra. On the day of the accident, Rubida informed her relative about her plan to return home after the dressing but did not notify her son.

Shahnawaz discovered his mother's demise the next morning. Despite the incident occurring in the evening, he missed a 3 AM call from Sion Hospital as his phone was charging in another room. Upon learning of her death in the morning, he contacted the hospital. The police mentioned that Rubida was admitted for treatment after the accident and passed away on Saturday.

DCP Prashant Kadam confirmed that Dr. Rajesh Dhere was driving the car involved in the accident, leading to an FIR against him.