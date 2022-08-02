Mumbai: Woman falls off balcony after feeling dizzy, holds on to grille of flat below

An incident has come to light in Mumbai where a girl lost her balance from the fifth floor of an apartment after feeling dizzy. The girl was hanging from the grill for about half an hour. After falling from the fifth floor, the young woman held on to the grill of the fourth floor.

According to information received, the girl remained hanging for half an hour. In the meantime, her family members and people from the neighboring flats had hold on to the grille of the flat below. After half an hour, the firemen brought the girl down safely.

This incident took place in Nalasopara area of ​​Mumbai. The girl's name is Razia Khan and she was feeling dizzy while standing in the gallery. She was standing on the balcony of her flat at Reliable Apartments in Nalasopara (West). Due to dizziness, she fell from the balcony that did not had grill. But while falling, she caught the grill on the fourth floor.

Razia somehow managed to reach the fourth floor balcony. Family members and surrounding people gathered due to shouting. People from another building also came and started rescuing the girl. The people on the fourth floor were holding the girl's hand. They immediately contacted the fire brigade of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC).

Four firemen from Sripage fire station reached the building and got the girl down safely. Witnesses said people in the building tied the girl with ropes to prevent her from falling. The girl said she was afraid of heights. Suddenly she felt dizzy and fell down. Meanwhile, after this incident, the police have ordered to install a grill in the balcony.