Mumbai: Woman Lawyer Arrested in Case of Fraud of 20 Lakhs by Claiming To Be a Relative of Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil

The Vanrai Police have arrested a female lawyer named Rajshree Bhausaheb Kirane, also known as Rajshree Patil, in connection with a fraud case amounting to approximately Rs 20 lakhs. Following the arrest, a local court remanded her to police custody. Vishnu Ramchandra Mahadik is a wanted accused in these crimes, and the two accused are husband and wife.

According to the information provided by the police, the couple were deceiving people by claiming to be relatives of Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil. The complainant lives in Goregaon and has a business selling sugarcane juice. The father of one of his acquaintances, who works as a peon at a school, had won an MHADA flat in a lottery. Since the father was a mill worker, the flat was allocated to him, but due to financial constraints, the peon wanted to sell the flat for Rs 25 lakhs to pay off a debt of Rs 6 lakhs. The complainant agreed to buy the flat, and Vishnu Mahadik and his wife Rajshree Patil assured him of help with the paperwork.

Vishnu claimed that he was on the MHADA panel, that he was the son-in-law of Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, and that his wife Rajshree was his niece and a lawyer by profession.

The accused promised to complete all legal procedures to transfer the MHADA flat to the complainant's name. Trusting the accused, the complainant paid them the agreed amount of Rs 25 lakhs. The accused then handed over the documents and keys to the flat. However, when the complainant inquired at the MHADA office, he was told that no flat had been allocated in his name. The documents provided by the accused were fake.

Realizing the fraud, the complainant started demanding his money back from Vishnu and Rajshree. The accused returned Rs 5.200lakhs but did not return the remaining Rs 19.80 lakhs, thus committing fraud. Following this incident, the complainant lodged a complaint with the Vanrai police. After verifying the complaint, the police registered a case against Vishnu Mahadik and Rajshree Patil for creating fake documents and embezzling money.

After the case was registered, both accused went into hiding. The police had been searching for them for the past five months. During this search operation, the police arrested Rajshree Patil. Since Vishnu is still at large, the police have taken special measures to apprehend him.