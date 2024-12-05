Mumbai: Woman Falls Victim to Online Shopping Scam, Rs 3.48 Lakh Siphoned Off in Oshiwara

An Oshiwara woman was duped of over Rs 3.48 lakh in an online shopping scam.The cyber fraudster lured her into believing that goods would be delivered to her via online shopping company, only to end up siphoning off a large sum of money. Following the victim's complaint, the Oshiwara Police have registered a case against an unknown person and are investigating the matter.

According to Oshiwara Police officials, the victim was at home on the morning of December 1 when she decided to purchase some items. Since she did not have online shopping company's contact number, she searched for it online and came across a customer care number. Upon calling, the person on the other end informed her that she would receive another call soon. Shortly thereafter, she received a call from an unknown number, and the caller told her that a link had been sent to her WhatsApp. She was instructed to click on the link and fill in her details.

As soon as the woman clicked on the link and entered her information, she received a notification that ₹11,000 had been deducted from her account. When she inquired about this with the caller, he assured her that it was a mistake and that the amount would be refunded. However, in a series of transactions, a total of ₹3.48 lakh was siphoned off from her account. Realizing that she had been duped, the woman filed a complaint with the police.