Mumbai: Woman Severely Injured in Stray Dog Attack in Borivali; Video Surfaces
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 11, 2025 22:36 IST2025-10-11T22:31:42+5:302025-10-11T22:36:24+5:30
Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 11, 2025): A woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a stray dog while walking in Old MHB Colony, Borivali West, on Saturday afternoon. The woman sustained severe injuries to her leg and was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her current condition has not yet been confirmed.
A woman taking a walk in Old MHB Colony, Borivali West, was attacked by a dog and sustained serious leg injuries.A video of the attack is going viral on social media. Locals have urged people to be cautious of dogs while passing through the area.#dogbite#Dogattack#Viralvideospic.twitter.com/73uDbc1Zy8— Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) October 11, 2025
The incident occurred when she was walking along a lane in the residential area. A video of the attack has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the woman can be seen walking when the dog suddenly lunged at her and bit her leg. A man nearby intervened and chased the dog away.
Residents expressed concern following the incident. They urged people to be cautious while walking in the area, especially near stray animals.