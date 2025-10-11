Mumbai: Woman Severely Injured in Stray Dog Attack in Borivali; Video Surfaces

Mumbai, Maharashtra (October 11, 2025): A woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a stray dog while walking in Old MHB Colony, Borivali West, on Saturday afternoon. The woman sustained severe injuries to her leg and was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her current condition has not yet been confirmed.

A woman taking a walk in Old MHB Colony, Borivali West, was attacked by a dog and sustained serious leg injuries.A video of the attack is going viral on social media. Locals have urged people to be cautious of dogs while passing through the area.#dogbite#Dogattack#Viralvideospic.twitter.com/73uDbc1Zy8 — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) October 11, 2025

The incident occurred when she was walking along a lane in the residential area. A video of the attack has gone viral on social media. In the footage, the woman can be seen walking when the dog suddenly lunged at her and bit her leg. A man nearby intervened and chased the dog away.

Residents expressed concern following the incident. They urged people to be cautious while walking in the area, especially near stray animals.