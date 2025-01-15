Mumbai: Worker Attempts Suicide Twice by Jumping From 13th Floor in Vikhroli, Survives Both Due to Safety Nets; Video Emerges

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 15, 2025): A worker in Vikhroli miraculously survived two suicide attempts after jumping from the 13th floor of an under-construction building. The incident occurred at Building 57 in Kannamwar Nagar. A video of the incident has emerged showing the worker’s miraculous survival.

WARNING! Visuals May Disturb Some Viewers

In a miraculous incident at Kannamwar Nagar, a construction worker survived after jumping from the 13th floor of an under-construction building. The worker,landed on safety nets installed on the 8th and 3rd floors before finally being caught in a ground-level net.@mumbaimatterzpic.twitter.com/MyYHS7UlFc — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) January 15, 2025

According to reports, the worker, identified as Birjuprasad Ramesh Banarwa, had been under mental stress for several days. On January 14, he attempted to end his life by jumping from the 13th floor. However, his first jump was interrupted when he got caught in safety nets placed on the eighth floor. Banarwa made a second attempt and jumped again, only to get stuck in another net on the third floor.

Due to the safety nets and the quick actions of people below, Banarwa survived both attempts. He was later reportedly sent back to his native village of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh after being rescued.