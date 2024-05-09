Mumbai: Worli Crime Branch Seizes Rs 20 Lakh Worth of Mephedrone from Sewri, One Accused Remanded in Custody

Mumbai: The Worli unit of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Crime Branch has seized 100 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 20 lakh from the Sewri area. A case has been registered and one of the accused has been remanded in police custody till The 11th. The crime branch is investigating the matter further. So far in 2024, the crime branch has registered 25 cases and arrested 66 accused.

Various drugs weighing more than 34.8 kg and 1,200 codon mixed cough syrup bottles, worth over Rs 32.16 crore, have been seized in these cases. A total of 17 cases of seizure of mephedrone have been registered and 50 accused have been arrested. Md worth Rs 23.44 crore weighing over 11.8 kg has been seized from the arrested accused.

