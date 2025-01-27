Mumbai: Young Couple Dies by Suicide in Front of Train at Vikhroli Station Over Family Opposition

In a tragic incident at Vikhroli railway station on Sunday, a young couple ended their lives by jumping in front of an express train. The Kurla Railway Police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated an investigation.

The incident involves Nitesh Dandapalli (20), a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Bhandup, who was in a relationship with a 15-year-old girl from the same area. The couple had been in love for several months. However, the girl's family discovered their relationship recently and strongly opposed it. They restricted her from going out and had plans to send her to their native village within a few days.

Upon learning about these developments, Nitesh went to the girl’s house on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the girl left her home. By the afternoon, her phone was switched off, prompting her family to file a kidnapping complaint at the Bhandup Police Station.

While the police were searching for the girl, Nitesh and the girl reportedly jumped in front of the Garib Rath Express at Vikhroli railway station around 2 PM. Upon receiving the information, the Kurla Railway Police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem at Rajawadi Hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple took this extreme step due to opposition from their families. Further investigations are underway, the Kurla Railway Police confirmed.