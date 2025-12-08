Mumbai: Young Woman Killed in Jogeshwari as Mixer Truck Rams Motorcycle; Driver Arrested

In a tragic road accident in Jogeshwari (West), Mumbai, a 20-year-old intern lost her life after a mixer truck rammed into a motorcycle on which she was riding pillion. Police have arrested the truck driver for alleged negligent driving.

According to the police, Mohammad Hafeez Habibullah Tanwar (35), a salesman and resident of Andheri (West), was dropping his friend, Nazneen Khan (20), home on the night of 5 December 2025 at around 9.30 pm. Nazneen was a student of Lords College, Goregaon, and was interning in Andheri for a month. The two were travelling on a Yamaha motorcycle via Veera Desai Road, from Gundecha Signal towards Captain Sawant Marg, en route to Jogeshwari railway station.

In his complaint, Tanwar stated that as they were passing in front of Lotus Grandeur building at Agarwal Estate, he attempted to overtake a mixer truck from the left. At that moment, the truck driver suddenly steered left, causing the motorcycle to skid and collide with the truck.

The impact threw both riders onto the road. The collision was so severe that Nazneen’s head came under the rear wheel of the mixer truck, leading to heavy bleeding on the spot. As local residents gathered, the police arrived promptly and rushed the unconscious Nazneen to Cooper Hospital.

Doctors at Cooper Hospital declared Nazneen Khan dead upon arrival.

Following Tanwar’s complaint, Amboli Police registered a case and identified the truck driver as Sikandar Ramchandra Pandit (29), a resident of Naigaon (East), Vasai in Palghar district. The police seized both the mixer truck and the motorcycle and took Pandit into custody for further investigation.