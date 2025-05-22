Mumbai: Youth Arrested in Borivali for Ordering MDMA Worth Rs 2 Crore From Belgium Via International Post; Bitcoin Transaction Suspected

A young man from Borivali East has been arrested by the Customs Department for allegedly ordering the banned drug MDMA (commonly known as Ecstasy) from Belgium through international post. Authorities seized nearly one kilogram of MDMA, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, during the operation.

The accused has been identified as Irshad Rashid Memon, a resident of Kajupada, Borivali (East). The Customs Department had received a tip-off regarding a suspicious international parcel arriving from Belgium. Based on the information, officials inspected the parcel in February and found 975 grams of MDMA hidden inside. The parcel was addressed to a person named Rashid Memon in Borivali.

With assistance from postal staff, customs officers attempted to deliver the parcel at the mentioned address. However, Rashid Memon denied having ordered any such parcel and refused to accept it. During subsequent inquiry, it came to light that the parcel was actually ordered by his son, Irshad Memon, using his father’s name.

Following this revelation, Customs officials issued a summons to Irshad Memon. However, he repeatedly failed to appear for questioning. Investigations revealed that Irshad was already facing a case related to marijuana smuggling, registered at Dahisar Police Station. Under court orders, he was required to regularly report to the police station. Using this information, Customs officials coordinated with police and served a summons to Irshad during his visit to the station, directing him to present himself for interrogation.

During questioning, Irshad confessed to his involvement. He revealed that the drugs were sent by a Nigerian national, who had not only placed the international order but had also promised him a large sum of money in return for receiving the consignment. Officials suspect that cryptocurrency might have been used for the transaction.

Irshad Memon has since been placed under arrest, and further investigation is underway to identify the Nigerian handler and any other associates involved in the international drug trafficking network.